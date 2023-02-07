The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that 'virginity test' conducted on a female detainee or accused is Unconstitutional. The court said that the test is in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution and right to dignity. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who was hearing the case said that conducting virginity test not only amounts to interference with the bodily integrity but also psychological integrity of a woman. "This will have serious and profound effects on the mental health of a woman," the court observed. What is A Virginity Test? How These Controversial Tests Determine Female (Not Male) Chastity.

‘Virginity Test’ Is in Violation of Article 21

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma holds that conducting virginity test not only amounts to interference with the bodily integrity but also psychological integrity of a woman. This will have serious and profound effects on the mental health of a woman, the court says. — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 7, 2023

