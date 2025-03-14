Malayalam vlogger and social media influencer Junaid has died. According to reports, Junaid, who was facing rape charges, died in a road accident today, March 14. As per a report in Manorama Online, the Malappuram native met with an accident when his motorbike skidded after ramming over a sandheap on the roadside near Manjeri. It is reported that the 32-year-old vlogger who suffered injuries on the back of his head, succumbed at Manjeri Medical College Hospital. Earlier this, Junaid was arrested for allegedly raping a young woman whom he met on social media by deceiving her with false promise of marriage. Bengaluru: Vlogger Junaid Arrested for Raping Woman on False Promise of Marriage, Blackmailing Her with Nude Photos.

Vlogger Junaid Dies in Road Accident

