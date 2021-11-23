Telecom service providers Vodafone and Idea on Tuesday announced a hike in the tariff plans for prepaid users by 20-25 %. The company issued an official notice on Tuesday. New rates will be effective from November 25.

Check it out:

Vodafone Idea hikes mobile services rates in the range of 20-25 per cent: Co statement — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)