Parents of a 16-year-old girl who was brutally killed in Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi have demanded death penalty for the youth responsible for killing of their daughter. "We want the death penalty for him (Sahil)," they told news agency ANI. The accused, Sahil, who is also a resident of JJ Colony in the area, reportedly stabbed the girl more than 20 times and also hit her with a boulder. He has been arrested. Delhi Girl Murder Video: 16-Year-Old Stabbed, Stoned to Death by Boyfriend in Shahbad Dairy Area, Disturbing Incident Caught on CCTV Camera.

Delhi Girl Murdered by Boyfriend: Parents Demand Death Penalty for Accused

#WATCH | "We want the death penalty for him (Sahil)," says the parents of the 16-year-old girl who was killed by accused Sahil in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy pic.twitter.com/DLJCBjNlwO — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

