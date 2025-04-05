President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, officially enacting it into law after its passage in both houses of Parliament amid intense debates. The new law aims to prevent the misuse and encroachment of Waqf properties. The NDA government maintains that the legislation is not anti-Muslim, despite criticism from opposition parties. The Congress, AIMIM, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have filed separate petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the amendment. The bill follows six months of discussions and the formation of a joint parliamentary committee to review and refine its provisions before approval. Waqf Amendment Bill: After Passage From Parliament, Waqf Bill Awaits President’s Nod, Details Here.

Waqf Bill Gets President’s Assent

JUST IN: The President accords assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. pic.twitter.com/tsMZ9H3QQX — The Leaflet (@TheLeaflet_in) April 5, 2025

