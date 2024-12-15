A 16-year-old boy, identified as S Rajesh, died from electrocution in Jhalli village, Warangal district, on Saturday. Rajesh, a Class 7 student, was charging his mobile phone when he accidentally touched a live wire. The incident occurred inside his room, causing him to fall unconscious. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Chennaraopet SI G Rajesh Reddy confirmed the incident, and an investigation is underway to determine further details. Mobile Phone Blast Kills Man in Bhandara: School Principal Dies, His Relative Injured as CMF Phone 1 Explodes in His Pocket While Riding Motorcycle in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Boy Dies After Touching Live Wire

