In a tragic incident, Suresh Sangrame, a 54-year-old school principal, died when his CMF Phone 1 mobile phone exploded in his pocket while riding a motorcycle in Bhandara, Maharashtra. His relative, Natthu Gaikwad, 65, sustained injuries after the explosion caused Sangrame to lose control and crash. The incident occurred on Friday as they traveled to attend a wedding. Senior inspector Sanjay Gaikwad stated that Sangrame suffered severe burns on his chest and arm. Passers-by rushed both men to a local hospital, where Sangrame was declared dead on arrival. Natthu is under treatment. The CMF phone 1, launched recently, reportedly melted due to the explosion. Authorities have conducted a post-mortem and are investigating the case. Mobile Phone Blast Kills Assam Commando: Man Dies as Cell Phone Explodes While Charging in Hailakandi.

Mobile Phone Blast Kills Man, Injures Relative in Maharashtra’s Bhandara

