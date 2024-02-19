Former MLA and AIMIM leader Waris Pathan was detained by the Mumbai police on Monday, February 19, while he was heading to Mira Road, where communal violence had erupted in January over the Ram temple issue. Pathan was stopped at the Dahisar checkpoint and taken into custody by the police, who claimed that he was trying to create trouble in the area. Pathan, however, denied the allegations and said that he was going to meet the victims of the clashes and offer them legal aid. The communal clashes in Mira Road had taken place on January 25, a day before the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya. Mira Road News: Person Who Posted Video About Clash Between Two Communities in Naya Nagar Arrested, Says DCP Jayant Bajbale.

Waris Pathan Detained

I m illegally Arrested at Dahisar checkpoint on my way to mira road https://t.co/jXL8RB2RVS pic.twitter.com/pxzImM61la — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) February 19, 2024

