A goods train got derailed on the Delhi-Rohtak railway line near Kharawar railway station in Haryana on Sunday, causing disruption in rail traffic. According to ANI, 8 bogies of the train jumped off the tracks, and due to this, the railway track was blocked.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | 8 bogies of a goods train derailed on the Delhi Rohtak railway line near Kharawar railway station of Haryana, railway track blocked pic.twitter.com/s2xCx4H6ei — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

