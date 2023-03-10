In a heartwarming incident that took place in Maharashtra, a 10-year-old girl foiled a chain snatcher's plan in Pune. The minor girl foiled an attempt by a chain snatcher to snatch her grandmother's chain in Maharashtra's Pune City. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 26-second video clip shows the minor girl fighting off the chain snatcher who tries to steal her grandmother's chain. According to reports, the incident took place on February 25. An FIR was registered yesterday after the video of the incident went viral. Bravo! 10-Year-Old Pune Girl Foils Chain Snatcher's Attempt To Grab Grandmother's Chain, Video of Her Brave Act Goes Viral.

Minor Girl Foils Chain Snatcher's Attempt

#WATCH | A 10-year-old girl foiled an attempt by a chain snatcher to snatch her grandmother's chain in Maharashtra's Pune City The incident took place on February 25 & an FIR was registered yesterday after the video of the incident went viral. (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/LnTur7pTeU — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

