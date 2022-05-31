A massive crowd of fans gathered to pay their last respects to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, whose last rites will be performed on Tuesday. The 28-year-old singer-politician was shot dead by gunmen in Punjab’s Mansa district last Sunday. Thousands of fans raised slogans and chanted lyrics from Moose Wala’s songs amidst heavy police deployment outside the residence of the slain Punjabi singer in his native Moosa village.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | A huge crowd joins the funeral procession of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab's Mansa. The last rites of the singer will be performed today. pic.twitter.com/LHkvjrUyVz — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

