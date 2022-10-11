People in Saifai thronged the roads and chanted "Netaji Amar Rahein" as a vehicle carried the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav for his last rites. Uttar Pradesh will observe three days of state mourning for the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced. Mulayam Singh Yadav Last Rites: Sefai Prepares To Bid Adieu to Samajwadi Party Patriarch.

People in Saifai Chant ‘ Netaji Amar Rahein’:

#WATCH | A large sea of people chants "Netaji amar rahein" as a vehicle carries the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM #MulayamSinghYadav for his last rites, in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/RMCzht2uI3 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

