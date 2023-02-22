Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday won the Delhi Mayor Election 2023, days after the Supreme Court ordered that nominated members will play no role in the voting process. Oberoi managed to secure over 150 votes against BJP candidate Rekha Gupta who got 116 votes. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia congratulated Shelly Oberoi for winning the Delhi mayoral election 2023, saying the "goons lost, the public won." Delhi Mayor Election 2023: Voting Concludes For Mayoral Polls, 241 Out of 250 Elected Councillors Cast Vote.

Delhi Mayor Election 2023 Result:

#WATCH | Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi elected as the new mayor of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/wAd8WNUFwx — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

