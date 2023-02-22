Voting process for the Delhi Mayor Election has concluded with 241 out of 250 elected councillors casting vote.The civic body had previously made attempts - on January 6, January 24 and February 6 to hold the elections. Delhi Mayor Election 2023: AAP, BJP Trade Charges Hours After Supreme Court Observes Aldermen Cannot Vote in Mayor Polls.

Delhi Mayor Election 2023:

Voting concludes for Delhi's Mayoral election after over 2 hours. A total of 10 nominated MPs, 14 nominated MLAs and 241 elected Councilors out of 250 voted. — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)