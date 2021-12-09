Activist Sudha Bhardwaj was released from Byculla Jail in Mumbai on Thursday. Bhardwaj is one of the accused in the Bhima-Koregaon case. Bharadwaj was arrested by Pune Police on August 28, 2018 in connection with the Koregaon Bhima-Elgaar Parishad cases and slapped with charges of the stringent UAPA. Later, the NIA took over the case probe in January 2020.

Tweet By ANI:

#WATCH | Advocate-activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in Bhima Koregaon case, released from Byculla jail in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/IDyq3ItsUr — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

