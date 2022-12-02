Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday confirmed that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in California in the United States. Brar was detained by the California police which have contacted the Indian government and Punjab police about it, he said. Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Goldy Brar, Mastermind in Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case, ‘Detained’ in California

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: "There is a confirmed piece of news this morning. Being the Head of the State I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar has been detained in America," says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. pic.twitter.com/UxIlsWSrmJ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

