Assam's capital Guwahati on Saturday witnessed severe water-logging and flood-like situations due to extreme rainfall in the area, ANI reported. Several parts of Assam are experiencing unprecedented rains. According to reports, more than 5,000 villages were affected by the Brahmaputra river breaching its embankments.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Assam: Heavy rainfall results in severe water logging and flood-like situation in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/jBW2V8WX4O — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)