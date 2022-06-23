Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, three more Shiv Sena's rebel MLAs reached the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati amid political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. On Wednesday night, four MLAs were seen being welcomed by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs after they reached Guwahati late last night.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Assam: Three more Shiv Sena's rebel MLAs reach Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati amid political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/AkYfw15nhV — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

