Assam organises the traditional boat race in Kamrup district when oarsmen row their boats in a pace faster than the tempo of folk song being chanted by the spectators. It is observed at Kulshi or Kolohi, a tributary of the mighty Brahmaputra, flowing by Kukurmara in lower Assam’s Kamrup district. The stretch of the river turns into a venue of one of the oldest water sports events that happen in the state. Watch video of the boat race organised at the Nagarbera area of Assam.

Watch Video of Traditional Boat Race in Assam:

#WATCH | Assam: Traditional boat race organized at Nagarbera area of Kamrup pic.twitter.com/OqnKW9uyiw — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)