Congress Chamarajapete MLA BZ Zameer A Khan fed the Dalit community's Swami Narayana from his hand and then ate the same chewed food in order to send out a message on brotherhood and caste discrimination. The video has gone viral on the internet and has garnered mixed reactions from the netizens.

Take a Look:

#WATCH Bengaluru, Karnataka: In an attempt to set an example seemingly against caste discrimination, Congress Chamarajapete MLA BZ Zameer A Khan feeds Dalit community's Swami Narayana & then eats the same chewed food by making Narayana take it out from his mouth to feed him(22.5) pic.twitter.com/7XG0ZuyCRS — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

