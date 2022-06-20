Eleven people got stuck mid-air in Parwanoo Timber Trail on Monday due to technical issues in a cable car system in Himachal Pradesh. "11 people including two senior citizens and four women are stuck in a cable car trolley for the last 1.5 hours following a technical fault in the cable car system. Rescue operation is underway," said Pranav Chauhan, DSP, Parwanoo.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Cable car trolly with tourists stuck mid-air at Parwanoo Timber Trail, rescue operation underway; tourists safe#HimachalPradeshpic.twitter.com/mqcOqgRGjo — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

