American singer Mary Millben, the first African-American artist to be invited to India by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to take part in the 75th Independence Day celebrations sung the famous song "Om Jai Jagdish Hare." Mary Millben, whose full name is Mary Jorie Millben, is an American singer, actress, and media personality.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Delhi: American singer Mary Millben, the first African-American artist to be invited to India by the Ministry of External Affairs & ICCR to take part in the 75th #IndependenceDay celebrations, sings 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare'. pic.twitter.com/ADJ4zfvkB5 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)