CDS General Bipin Rawat, who lost his life in IAF Helicopter crash, were laid to final rest with full military honours, 17-gun salute in Delhi on Friday. General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu. Scroll down to view pics from the ceremony.

CDS General Bipin Rawat Laid to Final Rest with Full Military Honours:

#WATCH | Delhi: #CDSGeneralBipinRawat laid to final rest with full military honours, 17-gun salute. His last rites were performed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, who too lost her life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash. Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed their last rites. pic.twitter.com/uTECZlIhI0 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Delhi: #CDSGeneralBipinRawat laid to final rest with full military honours, 17-gun salute. His last rites were performed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, who too lost her life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash. Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed their last rites. pic.twitter.com/uTECZlIhI0 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)