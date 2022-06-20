Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday morning gave a lift to a Rahul Gandhi supporter in her car as she headed towards Jantar Mantar where her party is protesting over the ED probe against Rahul in the National Herald case. The man had draped himself in a poster of Rahul Gandhi to show his support.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes Rahul Gandhi's supporter in her car as she headed towards Jantar Mantar where her party is protesting over ED probe against Rahul in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/K1lZS5Rift — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)