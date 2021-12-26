Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday. New agency ANI shared visuals from Tughlaq road area of the nation capital. Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall over areas of the national capital from December 26 to 29. The mercury is likely to dip further in Delhi and adjoining areas due to the rainfall.

The IMD tweeted, "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-West Delhi ( Kanjhawala), Meham, Rohtak (Haryana) Kotputli (Rajasthan) . Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining."

Tweet By ANI:

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Tughlaq Road pic.twitter.com/oiRxk0EYcw — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

Tweet By IMD:

26/12/2021: 17:55 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-West Delhi ( Kanjhawala), Meham, Rohtak (Haryana) Kotputli (Rajasthan) . Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 26, 2021

