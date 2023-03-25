Eric Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India on Friday by Vice President Kamala Harris during a ceremonial event in Washington. The confirmation of Garcetti's nomination by the US Senate earlier this month ended a two-year hiatus to fill the key diplomatic position. Eric Garcetti's Nomination as US Ambassador to India Passed by Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Eric Garcetti is New US Ambassador to India

#WATCH | Eric Garcetti sworn in as new US Ambassador to India. (Source: The White House) pic.twitter.com/5QcPRbcs3x — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

