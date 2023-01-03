The Indian Coast Guard recently conducted an exercise to prepare for preventing narcotics and arms smuggling through sea route off the coast of Gujarat. The Indian Coast Guard is carrying out anti-narcotics exercise along maritime boundary with Pakistan off the Gujarat coast near Okha and Sir Creek area. Indian Coast Guard Rescues 22 Crew Members of MT Global King I off Gujarat Coast (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Exercise conducted by Indian Coast Guard to prepare for preventing narcotics & arms smuggling through sea route off the coast of Gujarat. ICG is carrying out anti-narcotics exercise along maritime boundary with Pakistan off the Gujarat coast near Okha & Sir Creek area pic.twitter.com/WHUFJT4yvM — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

