The Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv chopper on Wednesday rescued 22 crew members from distressed merchant vessel MT Global King I from the Arabian Sea 93 nautical miles off the Gujarat coast. ICG vessels and ALH Dhruv were launched from Porbandar to carry out the rescue operations 93 nautical miles into the sea.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv chopper rescuing distressed merchant vessel crew from the Arabian Sea near the sinking vessel MT Global King I in Arabian Sea 93 nautical miles off the Gujarat coast: ICG officials (Source: Indian Coast Guard) pic.twitter.com/14rEB5AUWA — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

