Heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala has thrown life out of gear. Due to the incessant rains, flood-like situations have been reported in the Ranni town of Pathanamthitta district. The state has been receiving heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure formation in the southeast of the Arabian Sea off the coast of Kerala. The IMD has issued a red alert in 6 districts of the state while another 6 districts are on orange alert and two districts are under yellow alert, thereby indicating that all the 14 districts in the state are experiencing heavy rains.

#WATCH | Flood like situation in Ranni town of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala due to heavy rain followed by low-pressure formations in the southeast of the Arabian Sea off the coast of Kerala pic.twitter.com/cjgGZ7xtBy — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

