New York woke up to severe flooding across the city on Thursday, October 30, which led to the deaths of two people whose lower ground floors were deluged by rainwater. The city experienced a flash flood situation, with Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and parts of Manhattan getting a warning. Severe flooding was seen in Brooklyn as the video of the inundated streets went viral. The National Weather Service said that a strong frontal system produced the storms, triggering heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for New York City, in effect through midnight Friday. Hurricane Melissa Batters Jamaica: Church, Homes Destroyed, Flooding Submerges Cars As Category 5 Hurricane Leaves Trail of Destruction in Mandeville, Black River and Montego Bay (Videos).

Massive Flooding in Brooklyn as NYC Hit With Sudden Rainstorm

WOW look at the serious street flooding in Bed-Stuy, NYC. Y'all, the water is super high, almost swallowing up those parked cars. Incredible video from Brian j Lion. Please stay safe and avoid the roads! We're tracking this system live, so follow along for updates. pic.twitter.com/h6fRONCR7s — YallBot (@OfficialYallbot) October 30, 2025

