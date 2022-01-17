Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat dismissed from the state cabinet and expelled from the primary membership of the BJP ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections.

Expelled Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat says They (BJP) didn't talk to me once before taking such a big decision. If I hadn't left Congress to join BJP, I would have resigned from BJP 4 years ago. I don't have much interest in being a minister, I just wanted to work.

Former Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat breaks down after speaking about his expulsion from the Uttarakhand BJP Cabinet.

Here is the Video:

#WATCH | Former Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat breaks down after speaking about his expulsion from the Uttarakhand BJP Cabinet https://t.co/7xjIENtki6 pic.twitter.com/L8rEADPsBs — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

