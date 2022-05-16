Several Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officers performed yoga at the height of 15,000 feet in Uttarakhand Himalayas ahead of International Yoga Day 2022. A video of ITBP personnel participating in a Yoga session was shared by the ANI Twitter handle on Monday.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Gearing up for the forthcoming International Day of Yoga- 2022, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are practicing Yoga at 15,000 feet in Uttarakhand Himalayas in snow and windy conditions around (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/tlim1jwqAH — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)