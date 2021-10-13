To celebrate Navratri, girls in Rajkot performed Garba wearing PPE kits amid COVID-19 pandemic. The event was attended by several people.

#WATCH | Girls in PPE kits performed Garba dance in Rajkot, Gujarat on the occasion of Navratri on Monday night "This Garba aims to spread awareness among the public about the COVID-19," said Rakshaben Boriya, organiser of the Garba pic.twitter.com/Bqd9JZzJ7d — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

