On the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel was seen flying a kite as he participates in a kite festival held at Dariapur in Ahmedabad. A video of Bhupendra Patel flying kite has gone viral on social media. In the 1-minute 14-second video clip, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel can be seen participating in a kite festival in Ahmedabad's Dariapur. As the video moves further, Bhupendra Patel can be seen flying kite as others watch. Makar Sankranti 2023: Devotees Offers Prayers, Take Holy Dip in ‘Sarovar’ at Golden Temple in Amritsar (See Pics).

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel flies a kite and participates in the kite festival, in Dariapur, Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/67XtOrSlsl — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

