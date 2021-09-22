On World Car Free Day 2021, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with along with his cabinet colleagues and MLAs, rode bicycle from his residence to the secretariat in Chandigarh. World Car Free Day is observed every year on September 22 to encourage people to give up motor vehicles and try other alternatives. Cars are convenient but they also contribute to a large amount of pollution, hence the day is commemorated to raise awareness and reduce emissions.

#WATCH | Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar* rides a bicycle along with his cabinet colleagues and MLAs from his residence to the secretariat in Chandigarh to observe #Worldcarfreeday pic.twitter.com/ME0dt31MJl — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

