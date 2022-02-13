Karnataka Congress leader Zameer Ahmed, while talking about Karnataka Hijab Row, said that women get raped when they don't wear Hijab. "Hijab means 'Parda' in Islam, to hide the beauty of women. Women get raped when they don't wear Hijab," Zameer Ahmed was quoted as saying.

Watch Video Here:

