Vehicular movement on the National Highway No 5 was blocked at Jeori near Rampur in Shimla district on Monday after a landslide.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: NH-5 blocked due to a landslide near Shimla's Jeori area. No human or property loss reported yet. District administration has deployed SDM, Rampur and a police team to assess the situation. pic.twitter.com/Dkxy24ex8I — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)