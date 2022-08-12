One woman died and 4 including 3 women and a child were injured after a landslide in Runpu village of Himachal Pradesh’s Rampur. Rain and cloudbursts have caused landslides across Himachal Pradesh, leading to damage and disruption at many places.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: One woman dead, four including 3 women & one child injured after a landslide was reported in Runpu village of Rampur today pic.twitter.com/AlrokWVWhr — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)