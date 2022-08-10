Hundreds of fishermen in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram held a boat protest march to the secretariat demanding solutions to various issues like their rehabilitation, and permanent solution to sea erosion on Wednesday. Many women and kids also took part in the protest march.

