Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos has said that in 2022, India's digital payment transactions amounted to $ 1.5 trillion annnualised basis and if we compare it with US, UK, Germany, France, it's more than their combined economies. During the last three years, digital payment transactions have registered unprecedented growth in India. Razorpay Allows Merchants To Accept Credit Card Transactions via UPI

Watch Video:

#WATCH | India's digital payments transactions last year were more than the combined digital payments of four big economies- US, UK, Germany, France: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at World Economic Forum in Davos pic.twitter.com/jAi5y7M92K — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

