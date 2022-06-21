The 8th International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the world today. Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans on June 21 dedicated a song on International Yoga Day 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, International Yoga Day was being organised virtually for the last two years. ITBP jawans did Surya Namaskar at an altitude of 17000 feet. ITBP have been promoting yoga at different high-altitude Himalayan ranges on India-China borders including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh over the years.

#WATCH | Indo-Tibetan Border Police dedicate a song on #InternationalYogaDay; ITBP have been promoting yoga at different high-altitude Himalayan ranges on India-China borders including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim & Arunachal Pradesh over the yrs. (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/cbN1CjK0El — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

#Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border police (ITBP) practicing Yoga at 14,500 feet in Uttarakhand on #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/Z32R8huEFr — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 21, 2022

Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) perform Yoga in Ladakh at 17,000 feet, on the 8th #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/SpmFre6w1J — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

