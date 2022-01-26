Indian Army jawans, in tough weather conditions, are patrolling the higher reaches in Poonch district. In the video shared on social media, Indian Army soldiers are seen patrolling at higher altitudes in heavy snow. The region is covered with snow during this time of the year due to heavy snowfall. Troops continue to perform their tasks even in such hostile conditions.

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir | Indian Army patrols in heavy snow at higher reaches in Poonch pic.twitter.com/awkkbKj2wo — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

