As the winter kicked in, Jammu and Kashmir started to receive snowfall. On Sunday, fresh snowfall covered the Mughal Road and Pir Panjal area in Rajouri. Due to this, Mughal Road was closed and traffic movement was suspended in nearby areas.

Fresh Snowfall in Rajouri:

#WATCH | J&K: Fresh snowfall covers Mughal Road and Pir Panjal area in Rajouri. Mughal Road closed, traffic movement suspended. pic.twitter.com/ONQ5pppZMZ — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

