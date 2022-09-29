Investigation is underway by Army Bomb Disposal squad and dog squad at a bus stand in Udhampur and two blasts occurred within 8 hours. These explosions took place in empty buses, out of which, one took place in a bus parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk on Wednesday, 28th September, whereas another took place in a vacant bus on Thursday morning, 29th September. Earlier last night, there was a loud explosion inside an empty bus parked near the petrol pump in Udhampur, in which 2 people were injured.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | J&K: Investigation underway by Army Bomb Disposal Squad & dog squad at the bus stand in Udhampur. Two blasts occurred within 8 hours in Udhampur; two people got injured in the first blast and are now out of danger, no injury in 2nd blast, says DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range pic.twitter.com/DuCnMngqZq — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)