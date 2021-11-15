With heavy rainfall lashing various parts of the state since Saturday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday declared a red alert in several Kerala districts. Roads In various parts of Pathanamthitta district waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the past 3 days.

Watch the visuals of waterlogged Pathanamthitta town and Omalloor town here:

#WATCH | Kerala: Roads in parts of Pathanamthitta district waterlogged following heavy rainfall here in the past three days. Visuals from Pathanamthitta town and Omalloor town. pic.twitter.com/tIabpXqzKC — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)