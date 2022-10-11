On Tuesday, the last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav was performed at his ancestral village, Saifai in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in the day, people in large numbers thronged the roads in Safai and chanted "Netaji Amar Rahein" as a vehicle carried the mortal remains of the late Samajwadi Party founder. Uttar Pradesh will observe three days of state mourning for the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced.

Last Rites of Samajwadi Party Supremo

#WATCH | Last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav being performed at his ancestral village, Saifai in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/nBUezhZqq1 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

