Prime Minister Narendra Modi is commissioning the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history today. INS Vikrant houses state-of-the-art automation features and built at a cost of around Rs 23000 crore, is being commissioned at the Cochin Shipyard. Those interested can watch the live streaming here.

Watch Live Streaming:

#WATCH live via ANI FB | Commissioning ceremony of the first indigenous aircraft carrier as INS Vikrant, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commission it into the Indian Navy shortly. (Source: DD)https://t.co/gsnUBoGWsZpic.twitter.com/ZuiaHGeBvJ — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)