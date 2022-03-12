Locals took water buckets from their houses and filled the water in a fire tender after it ran out of water while dousing the fire erupted in a godown in Tangra. Unfortunately, two fire Brigade personnel received injuries during the dousing operation and were rushed to hospital, said the Kolkata police. Kolkata: Massive Fire Breaks out at Godown in Tangra (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Locals take water buckets from their houses & fill water in a fire tender after it ran out of water pic.twitter.com/lyMWjRrHb1 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

