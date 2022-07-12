As heavy rans to continue to lash several parts of South Indian and especially Kerala, locals in Kannur district were seen pulling out a jeep that was stuck on an inundated road in the wake of heavy rains in the state. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Locals try pulling out a jeep stuck on an inundated road in the wake of heavy rains in Kannur, Kerala pic.twitter.com/11YgYf14qF — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)