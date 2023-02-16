In an incident captured on CCTV, a masked man is seen throwing two crude bombs at a university campus in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The footage shows the man standing outside the gate of Rani Durgawati State Government University and throwing the two bombs, one after another, within seconds. No injuries or casualties were reported, according to news agency ANI. Police said that the area was deserted when the attack took place. Punjab: Armed Men Loot Rs 22 Lakh From Punjab National Bank in Amritsar, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Bombs Hurled At Jabalpur School:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: An unidentified man was seen hurling two bombs outside the canteen of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya in Jabalpur on 15th February. No injuries or casualties were reported. (Source: CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/tF2wpokew8 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 16, 2023

